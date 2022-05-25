Gloomhaven Is Hitting Consoles In 2023

Gloomhaven is a dungeon-crawling board game that has a massive box that weighs over 20 pounds. This is something that is often a conversation starter that helped Gloomhaven find its audience. It’s a big draw. It was recently adapted into a turn-based tactical RPG for PC. And now the developer Flaming Fowl Studios and publisher Asmodee Digital have plans to release this digital version on consoles in 2023.

Asmodee is working with Saber Games and Embracer Group on the console port. We don’t know what specific systems at this time, but Asmodee’s tweet announcing this project shows an image of an Xbox controller. So we feel like that console is at least a safe bet.

The digital version of Gloomhaven has a story campaign with almost 100 missions that support four-player coop. You can dive into dungeons with your friends and strategize as you play cards tied to your mercenary. Asmodee just last week released new DLC for Gloomhaven called Jaws of the Lion too.

We’ll have to wait to see what is in store for the console versions, but we will likely learn more in the weeks ahead at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Stay tuned and we will pass it on if we hear any news.

Source and Image Credit Gameinformer

