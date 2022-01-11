Global Chip Shortage Now Affecting Printer Ink Cartridges

Many don’t know that your printer ink cartridges actually come with chips inside. These cartridges do more than just hold your printer ink, and the chips inside of them are used for authentication purposes to help verify they are genuine components, and they are also used to help the printer know how much ink is left in the cartridge.

But due to the global chip shortage, it looks like it has now affected printer ink cartridges as well. In an announcement on Canon Australia’s website, the company has revealed that due to the shortage, they will now be manufacturing chip-less cartridges.

Canon’s announcement says, “To ensure our customers don’t miss a print, Canon has innovated around the chip shortage to ensure that we can still supply the toner cartridges. Canon has started to manufacture chip-less toner cartridges. While there will be some inevitable, yet minor, changes to our customers’ experience, you will still be able to print as normal.”

Canon says that this will only be a temporary solution until chip production can get back on track. But, in the meantime to deal with error messages that users will encounter when they try to use these chip-less cartridges, Canon has posted a guide on its website.

Source Ubergizmo

