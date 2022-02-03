Ghostwire: Tokyo arrives on March 25th

With Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Sifu on deck for the next couple of months, PlayStation owners can look forward to a bunch of console exclusives in the near future. Now we can add another one to the calendar. The delayed Ghostwire: Tokyo finally has a firm release date: That date is March 25th.

The paranormal action-adventure game is coming to PS5 and PC. It was initially set to arrive in late 2021, but publisher Bethesda and developer Tango Gameworks pushed it back until this coming spring. PlayStation actually noted the release date in a YouTube video description for those who were paying attention.

That video is a Ghostwire: Tokyo showcase, which will premiere at 5PM ET on Thursday. That means that we will soon learn much more about the game, where you will team up with a spirit to save Tokyo from a supernatural threat. That premise sounds like a lot of fun. Those gamers who pick up the deluxe edition will get three days of early access, as well as some bonus items, so it might just be worth it to go for the deluxe version of the game.

