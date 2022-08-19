Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed arrives on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 18th

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a four vs. one multiplayer game that will arrive in the midst of Halloween season. The game will hit the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 18th. That is perfectly spooky timing.

You can either play as a ghost or one of four Ghostbusters trying to hunt it down while using gadgets like the PKE Meter, Particle Thrower, and Ghost Trap. The ghost has the ability to slime and stun humans, teleport between rifts, and possess objects.

There’s full multiplayer support across all platforms, but you’ll need a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership to play online on PlayStation or Xbox. But if you want to play solo as either a ghost or Ghostbuster, AI bots can fill out the other four slots. It sounds like a lot of fun. I can’t wait to get busting these ghosts myself.

Preorders are now open for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which is from Predator: Hunting Grounds studio Illfonic. And if you lock in your digital preorder, you’ll get advance access to a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, Slimer and special clothing colorways. So get in early for those special treats.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Illfonic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals