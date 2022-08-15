Genshin Impact’s next big update comes on August 24th

Genshin Impact’s anticipated 3.0 update will launch on August 24th, Hoyoverse announced recently. Called “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings,” the update will add a new rainforest and desert-themed region called Sumeru for you to explore and also a handful of new characters, including multiple five-star combatants, to collect. Collie is one of the new additions and can be had for free through the upcoming Graven Innocence event. The 3.0 update will also continue Genshin Impact’s story, of course, moving things forward.

The studio also announced that Genshin Impact’s next three updates will arrive within five weeks of each other. This means that you can expect to play them around September 28th, November 2nd, and December 7th if they stick to the planned schedule. The game’s most recent update arrived back on July 13th.

As cool as it is, the new content for Genshin Impact is only one of a few projects Hoyoverse is working on at the moment. Earlier this year, the studio also announced Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai: Star Rail. Neither game has a release date yet, but Hoyoverse began beta testing the former at the start of August. Maybe we will get some release dates on those soon.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Hoyoverse

