Genshin Impact Summer Fantasia update arriving on July 13th

Good news fans. Hoyoverse will release Genshin Impact’s next major update on July 13th. Called “Summer Fantasia,” version 2.8 will reintroduce the Golden Apple Archipelago, which is a zone Hoyoverse has redesigned to add new plotlines and challenges. If you finish the included quests, you will have the chance to recruit Fischl, a four-star playable character, to your team for the price of absolutely free.

That’s not all. As part of the game’s upcoming Resonating Visions event, you will have a chance to collect conch shells that you can trade for an outfit for Fischl. The shells aren’t just for that. They also reveal more of the game’s story to players. The update also adds sailing challenges, and a new playable character named Shikanoin Heizou. Hoyoverse says that he is Genshin’s first melee catalyst user. Shikanoin can hit for extra damage to enemies who are affected by elemental attacks.

Additional content for Genshin Impact is not the only thing Hoyoverse is working on. Recently, the studio announced that it was developing two new games, Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai: Star Rail. We don’t have a release date yet for either, but at least we know that they are coming.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Hoyoverse

