GENKI Covert Dock for the Nintendo Switch preparing to start shipping

After a successful crowdfunding campaign the team responsible for creating the GENKI Covert Dock for the Nintendo Switch are now in the final stages of gearing up to start shipping the Nintendo Switch portable dock and charger to eagerly awaiting backers. The tactical stealth dock for the Nintendo Switch is hidden inside a compact charger allowing you to free yourself from the television and quickly connect to other devices.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more. The all-in-one design replaces both the original dock and charger and is 10X smaller than the original dock. Foldable prongs with global adapters lets you roam 150+ countries. Supports 100-240V so you can safely use it everywhere.

Features of the GENKI include :

– USB Type-C PD 3.0 – Quickly charges and casts all of your latested devices. Switch + Macbook + iPad Pro + iPhones + Android

– USB-A 3.1 Accessories – Link your accessorise to your console or laptop Genki Audio + Controllers + Ethernet + USB Drive

– HDMI Display Port AV Output – Stream any game, movie, or slides to the big screen Television + Projectors + Monitors + Theater

GENKI Specifications :

– Dimensions: 2.36” x 1.73” x 1.3” / 60mm x 44mm x 33mm

– Weight: 2.4oz / 69 g

– Power Output: 30W 5V / 9V / 15V

– Output Resolution: 1080p

– Hardware Connectivity: USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4

– Battery: Gallium Nitride Chip

Source: Genki

