GeForce Now Brings PC-Like Gaming To M1 Macs

Apple’s M1 Macs are powerful personal computers, but their Gaming capabilities leave much to be desired. Windows Gaming PCs have been a far superior gaming platform to the annoyance of some Mac users.

However, the availability of NVIDIA’s GeForce Now 2.0.40 to Apple Silicon Macs might be a good thing for gamers since it lets you execute PC games inside a datacenter to stream them at high interactive framerates back to the Mac.

You have access to a GeForce RTX 3080 equivalent with the new subscription option. It’s more gaming power than any M1-powered can sustain, but cloud gaming does need a very good Internet connection. Good thing there’s a free GeForce Now test if you want to check things out.

Aside from the raw virtual GPU power, it’s really a matter of platform. Game developers don’t invest much time in macOS and the Metal graphics API. They have always preferred Windows, OpenGL, Vulkan, and DirectX as they help with PlayStation and Xbox code compatibility.

Many find that GeForce Now runs very well if you have a good internet connection, and it apparently feels like having a gaming PC. It’s not a complete replacement, but it is at least close. The $9.99/mo subscription is cheaper than buying a gaming PC.

