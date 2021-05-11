Gears 5 studio is moving to Unreal Engine 5

Although more characters, maps and events are coming to Gears 5, The Coalition is winding down development on the game. That is because the studio is shifting resources to other projects, which means a switch to Unreal Engine 5 for “next-gen development.” That spells good news for the quality of these games.

There’s still some life in Gears 5 of course. Two more quarterly update cycles are coming in the form of Operations 7 and 8. Each will have two content drops. Until the end of the year, The Coalition will also add featured playlists and keep updating the store with new items. However, after that, the studio’s focus will be more geared to the future.

The Coalition will use Unreal Engine 5 for “multiple new projects in the coming years.” As you may expect, moving to a different engine is a huge undertaking, so don’t hold your breath for any announcements on “new projects or titles for some time,” the developer warned.

Many studios will make the move to Unreal Engine 5 soon, so the news isn’t a surprise. The Gears of War series has been considered a showcase for what Unreal Engine can do, dating back to the first game, and the Coalition has been developing Gears of War games since 2014, when Microsoft bought the franchise from Epic Games. It was Unreal Engine 3 back then. This is great news, but again, not surprising.

Source Engadget

