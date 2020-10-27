Garmin Unveils Smartwatch Aimed At Gamers

Smartwatches are usually created for those who just want a wearable to receive their notifications on, or for people to use for outdoor or fitness needs. However, it looks like Garmin believes that there could be another market: gamers.

The company has unveiled the Garmin Instinct Esports Edition smartwatch. They claim it is a smartwatch with features that cater to gamers. For the most part, it is a standard smartwatch with all your typical health-tracking features and more, except that Garmin wants to use that data to help gamers understand when they might be feeling stressed during a game and learn from that.

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of sales says, “Players can also use Instinct’s data to make adjustments in their daily lives, whether it be altering sleep patterns or activity levels, which can result in increased cognitive and physical performance during play.” The watch has a MIL-STD 810 when it comes to ruggedness, and also an 80 hour battery life in eSports mode, or 14 days in regular mode.

Garmin has also unveiled the STR3AMUP! PC streaming tool which will let you stream your biometric data like their heart rates or stress levels for viewers who might be curious. It’s an interesting device for $300.

Source Ubergizmo

