SuperHub 48w GaN charger $49

SuperHub has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 1,700 backers with still 21 days remaining on its campaign. Early bird pledges are available from $49 or roughly £38 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Zendure SuperHub is a 48W GaN charger and hub supporting a wide variety of different devices including Apple MacBook, iPad Pro, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S20/S10, Note 10, Nintendo Switch and more.

The development team responsible for creating the pocket sized power supply and herb explain more about its inspiration, design and features. “SuperHub is a credit card-sized 4-port adapter & hub, an integrated charging, data & video transfer solution for work, meetings, travel, entertainment and more. Wherever your day takes you, SuperHub lets you do more while carrying less.”

“If you work on the go, you’re probably carrying a lot of extra devices: a Macbook or other laptop, a tablet, a phone, possibly a camera, and then all of the accessories to make these devices work. That includes your laptop’s power brick, hub (never enough USB ports!), HDMI adapter, and more. This is a huge hassle, especially when traveling. We’ve decided to tackle the source of the problem. Specifically, the power source.”

“As a hybrid power adapter and hub, SuperHub is powerful enough to handle many tasks and compact enough to take anywhere, making your life easier. With cutting edge GaN technology, SuperHub is handy and portable, with a smaller footprint than a credit card.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals