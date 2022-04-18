Gaming Headphones Save Gamer From Bullet

You never know when something random and dangerous will happen. In Los Angeles, gamer Jonathan Gonzalez was having a good time playing games when he felt a big shock to his head, as if someone “smacked” him, according to KCAL9 / CBS News Los Angeles.

Little did he know at that moment, that the reason for this shock was something dangerous and deadly. Then the teenager noticed a bullet hole in the bedroom window. The bullet had hit the headset’s headband, which contained a metal strip inside, causing the stray bullet to ricochet into a nearby wall, rather than enter his head. That was a very close call indeed and he is very fortunate to not be hurt or worse.

Police did not find the shooter, and there’s no clear reason why the bullet hit the room. However, the current police assumption is that the round was not shot at close range, hence the stray bullet theory.

Jonathan was very lucky, to say the least. If the bullet had gone just a little bit further in any direction, he could have been hit directly in a life-altering manner. Razer, the headset manufacturer, sent a replacement after learning of this incredible incident.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

