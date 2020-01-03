GameStop Reveals Potential New Nintendo Switch SKUs

Good news for Nintendo Switch users. Nintendo may have some new Switch consoles in the works? Or maybe new bundles. If you have yet to buy a Switch, you will be interested to learn that according to a tweet by @YuYuKamii, something interesting may be coming. He shared a photo of what is allegedly GameStop’s internal system which shows that there are a bunch of new Switch SKUs that have not yet been announced.

The listings don’t mention any names so we have no idea what we can expect at the moment. But, the listing suggests that Nintendo could have some new products to announce very soon. In the past, whenever listings were spotted in GameStop’s system, an announcement would follow not too long after, so while we can’t confirm this, it looks legit.

It is also possible that Nintendo could be planning a new Direct conference in the near future, where we will hopefully learn more about these new Switch SKUs. There is no official announcement about any of this yet or any dates, so take it with a grain of salt for now, but keep your fingers crossed. If we get more info we will let you know.

Source Ubergizmo

