Game Boy Games May Be Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

If you want to play games online with your friends using the Nintendo Switch, you need a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. However, in an effort to entice gamers, as part of a subscription to Switch Online, gamers will also be able to access a library of classic games from older platforms like the NES and SNES.

But if those platforms are a bit too old for you and you don’t know the games, then you might be happy to learn that Nintendo may soon offer Game Boy games as well. This news comes from a report from Eurogamer who corroborates another report from Nintendo Life who alleges that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games will be coming to Switch Online in the future.

Right now we don’t know when the addition of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games will be added to Switch Online, but this month marks the third year since the service went live, and SNES games were added back in September 2019. Which would suggest that maybe Nintendo will announce something new soon. This could be it.

This will be great news for fans of Game Boy and its variants, which are classics. There are going to be some Game Boy games that some gamers would love to revisit for sure.

Source Ubergizmo

