Samsung is teaming up with Adidas as a way to create some buzz around its wireless earbuds, while also touting its eco-friendliness. The Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Original Special Pack is only available in South Korea and comes in what looks like a mini sneaker box with the classic green-and-white Stan Smith branding. Collectors will love this.

It also includes a branded case that looks like a classic snapback cap. Inside there are Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earphones in a choice of Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet colors. The package also comes with a special coupon to purchase a pair of Stan Smith sneakers. So there’s a lot to like here for collectors.

When you pair the buds with a Galaxy phone, they will unlock a special Adidas Originals theme for the lock screen, icons, message, and call screens. The snapback case is made from recycled plastic, and the Galaxy Buds Pro themselves are made from 20 percent post-consumer materials. That’s where the eco-friendly message comes in.

The Adidas special edition Buds Pro goes on sale on April 7th in a limited edition of just 6,000 units for 279,000 KRW ($250). They’ll only be available in South Korea, so will be hard to get.

Source Engadget

