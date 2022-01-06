GAF Energy Launches Roof Friendly Solar Shingle

The problem with solar panel installation is that it’s not easy, plus it kind of makes the roof of your home look ugly. This is a problem that companies like Tesla have tried to solve with the Solar Roof, but it created another problem and that is that it required a specialized team to install.

What if certain parts of the panel fail? You can’t just replace it as you would with traditional roof shingles, and that’s a problem that GAF Energy thinks that they have solved with their Timberline Solar shingles. The company says that installation is easy and all you really need is a nailgun (and some roofers) and you’re good to go.

Instead of retrofitting a bulky set of solar panels, or having your entire roof replaced like Tesla’s Solar Roof, the Timberline Solar series can be installed on top of your existing roof simply by being nailed into place. The upside is that if it needs to be replaced, you can just remove the defective piece without having to redo the entire roof.

The company claims that the Timberline Solar are the first products to receive UL’s 7103 certifications, where it can serve as both solar panels and construction material. It has glass, polysilicon solar cells, and a proprietary top made out of fluorinated alkane ethylene polymer that’s fire-resistant and impact-resistant, and they’re even textured so that roofers can safely walk on them during installation.

We don’t know how much these solar tiles will cost.

Source Ubergizmo

