Future Bethesda Games On Non-Xbox Consoles To Be On A ‘Case-To-Case’ Basis

You may know that Microsoft recently announced their plans to acquire Bethesda. So now it’s starting to feel like Bethesda has grown much closer with Sony. This is because the company plans to release two timed-exclusives for the upcoming PS5 console.

However, with this announcement, we’re sure some are wondering about this exclusivity. According to a report from Bloomberg, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer said that they will honor Bethesda’s current exclusivity commitments, but this might change in the future with new releases as he is quoted as saying, “We’ll take other consoles on a case-by-case basis.”

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella said, “When we think about strategy whether it’s in gaming or any other part of Microsoft, each layer has to stand on its own for what it brings. When we talk about our content we want our content to be broadly available.” Obviously, this acquisition is a major coup for the company as Bethesda is behind some very big and popular titles.

As stated, getting games to as many gamers as possible is a good idea and lucrative, but so are platform and console exclusives, so they will have to find the right balance with this purchase going forward from here.

Source Ubergizmo

