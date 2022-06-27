FromSoftware’s next game is in the final stages of development

FromSoftware fans may not have to wait years before they get the chance to play the company’s next game. Thank God, because these games are always fun. In a recent interview, Elden Ring director and From president Hidetaka Miyazaki said that his studio’s next game is in “the final stages” of development. Miyazaki shared this in response to a question about a previous interview he gave in 2018.

At the time, he told 4Gamer.net that FromSoftware was working on “three-and-a-half games.” Since then, the studio has released all but one of those projects. In 2018, there was Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and PSVR exclusive Déraciné. This year, From gave us Elden Ring, leaving only one of the projects Miyazaki mentioned in 2018 unaccounted for. “Development is currently in the final stages,” he said.

Miyazaki didn’t share more details on the project. But, some fans, citing a Resetera leak from January, have speculated the unannounced game could be a new entry in the Armored Core series. The studio hasn’t released a new mainline entry in the franchise since way back in 2012. In the same interview, Miyazaki also said he was already working on his next game as director, and that he would like to create a “more abstract fantasy” title in the future. Color us intrigued.

Source Engadget

Image Credit FromSoftware

