Friends: The Reunion Arrives on HBO Max May 27th

Are you a Friends fan? Well, you won’t have to wait much longer to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunite on TV. HBO Max will begin streaming Friends: The Reunion on May 27th. The unscripted special will have the six stars return to the original soundstage where NBC filmed the popular show between 1994 and 2004. Fans have waited a long time for this.

Aside from the original cast, the special will have a long list of guests to draw viewers, like Kit Harington, Lady Gaga and Malala Yousafzai just to name a few. Fans will also see some of the supporting cast making an appearance, including Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Jack and Judy Geller), Tom Selleck (Dr. Richard Burke) and Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green).

WarnerMedia first announced the special at the start of last year, and the plan was to film in front of a live audience in March and then start streaming it in May. The idea was that it would be one of the first things that HBO Max customers could watch on the service when it launched that same month. But then the coronavirus pandemic delayed production twice, but at least we have it now.

Source Engadget

