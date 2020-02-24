Friends reunion special to launch HBO Max

AT&T has spent more than $400 million pulling Friends from Netflix to serve as one of the pillars for its upcoming HBO Max streaming service. The WarnerMedia company has also paid to get the original cast back together for a reunion special. Fans will love that idea for sure. The popular show has a very loyal following.

Negotiations over the special have been rumored for months, but now it is confirmed that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will all be a part of the unscripted event. They are making decent money after all. So why not? According to The Hollywood Reporter, each of the stars could make between $2.5 to $3 million just to appear in this event. Not bad for one special many years later.

Along with all 236 episodes of the popular sitcom, it will be available when HBO Max launches this May. In case you’ve forgotten, it’s taking a “curated by humans” angle to go along with its mix of original and archival content, and will cost you $14.99 per month.

That seems kind of pricey compared to other streaming services though and when combined with everything else we pay for, it adds up.

Source Engadget

