Friday the 13th: The Game servers will shut down

After three years, the latest chapter in the Jason Voorhees story is coming to an end. Publisher Gun Media says it will release one last update for Friday the 13th: The Game before shutting the multiplayer game’s dedicated servers down. The good news is you’ll still be able to play online using peer-to-peer and private matchmaking, and you won’t lose any progression you’ve made in the game.

Gun Media promised to give us more details on the update a week before it hits in November. For now, it said it will fix “a long list of player issues.” If you need to get technical support you will be able to do so through JasonKillsBugs.com and the game will continue to be sold. But, aside from important announcements, you won’t see much happening on the title’s official social media channels, and while you’ll still be able to go to the official community forums, you can’t post there.

Friday the 13th: The Game had a tumultuous start. After a lawsuit over who owns the rights to the characters derailed Gun Media’s DLC plans, it seemed like the game was done. Then the company went on to port the title to Nintendo Switch.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals