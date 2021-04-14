Fortnite’s next crossover character is Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy

On the same day Epic Games announced a $200 million investment from Sony, the publisher revealed it’s next PlayStation character to Fortnite this week. It is Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and she will drop onto the island on April 15th.

An Aloy outfit and other HZD-themed items will arrive on the item shop on that day. The bundle of goodies includes an Aloy loading screen, and if you wear the outfit while playing Fortnite on PlayStation 5, you’ll also get an ice hunter variant of that skin.

Plus there will be a Duos tournament centered around bows, which as you know, is Aloy’s weapon of choice, which takes place on April 14th on PS4 and PS5. You’ll get more points for killing enemies with a bow. The winning teams in each region will get the HZD bundle as a reward.

Aloy is arriving in Fortnite as part of the Gaming Legends series. This is where characters from other classic gaming franchises like Kratos from God of War, Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter and Master Chief from Halo make their way to the battle royale. Fans of both HZD and Fortnite will be happy to see Aloy get into the action.

Source Engadget

