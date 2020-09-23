Fortnite’s Battle Bus will crossover with Rocket League

Rocket League is going free-to-play on Wednesday, and Psyonix and Epic Games are celebrating the occasion with a crossover with the publisher’s other big free-to-play title. That would be Fortnite. Llama-Rama is Rocket League’s first in-game event after the switch, and it will drop Fortnite’s famous Battle Bus into the car soccer arena. Fans of either will love this event.

The new event starts on Saturday at 6PM ET and will run until October 12th. You’ll need to complete challenges to unlock llama-themed event items, which include a topper, wheels, decal and an antenna. It will be worth fighting for, because once you’ve earned them all, you’ll get the Battle Bus as well. Imagine scoring a goal with this vehicle.

Both of these big titles have a massive amount of fans, so it is very likely that each will get a significant boost from this unique event. Many Rocket league players have never played Fortnite and vice versa. Not to mention that it is just plain fun to have a crossover like this every now and then. It mixes things up so that things don’t get stale. So get ready for some fun on the battle bus in Rocket League.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals