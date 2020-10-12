Fortnite Won’t Be Back In The App Store Until 2021 At Least

You may have heard, Apple and Epic are in a legal battle over Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic had filed for a preliminary injunction against Apple’s removal of the app in the App Store, but it looks like Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers has denied their request for this.

So if you were hoping to see Fortnite return to the App Store, you might have a long wait. Maybe until 2021 at the earliest. This is due to a court date for the trial is set for May 2021, and assuming things don’t get dragged out any further, 2021 is the earliest that we would see Fortnite return to the App Store if it returns at all.

It is possible that Apple and Epic could reach an agreement between now and then, but that seems very unlikely. Epic’s lawsuit against Apple has opened a can of worms for the big A where regulators are now starting to look deeper into Apple’s App Store practices to see if there are any antitrust violations taking place.

Epic has also managed to gather a number of developers to their side resulting in the formation of the Coalition of App Fairness. So even if Apple and Epic were to somehow manage to settle their dispute, this incident may just be the beginning of more trouble for Apple.

Source Ubergizmo

