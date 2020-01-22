Fortnite Runs At 120 FPS On The iPad Pro

60 FPS offers much smoother gameplay, which is why many people build their own PCs, to get good specs like that. But if you play on your iPad, you might be happy to learn that in the latest update to Epic’s Fortnite Battle Royale, it looks like the game can now run on the iPad Pro at a smooth 120 FPS. However, their is a caveat.

In order to achieve such high framerates, the quality of the game had to be downgraded. The settings will switch the game’s quality to a “medium” in order to hit the rate of 120 FPS. If framerates are more important to you than graphics, then this could be worth checking out. If not, then you will need to make do with a lower frames per second. At least you have the option.

Playing games at a higher FPS could be beneficial. Not very long ago, NVIDIA demoed how games that are played at a higher FPS could lead to better results. Sadly, this won’t automatically make you a better Fortnite player by itself, but if you’ve been struggling at lower FPS, maybe bumping it up to 120 FPS could lead to some improvements in your play. It’s nice to have the option.

Source Ubergizmo

