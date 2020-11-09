Fortnite offers two months of Disney+ if you spend real money

It looks like the rumors were true: Epic Games is sweetening the deal for Fortnite players who buy cosmetic items. Epic is launching a promotion that gives you two months of free Disney+ service if you spend actual money in Fortnite, including purchases for V-Bucks. This offer covers any outlays you’ve made between November 6th at 10AM Eastern through the end of 2020, but you’ll have to wait until November 10th at 7PM to claim your subscription. The codes won’t last forever though as they expire on January 31st, 2021.

The promo isn’t available everywhere just yet. Right now it’s limited to 21 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and large areas of Europe (except for France). You’ll also get one month in Germany, and existing Disney+ users can’t add this onto an existing membership. Plus, you’ll have to pay if you don’t cancel before the free period is over. Naturally.

Disney is shifting its focus to streaming with this gambit, and attaching a promo to one of the most popular games around could help its numbers. The second season of The Mandalorian should help make in enticing too. This is also a way to keep Fortnite players engaged a bit more as well.

Source Engadget

