Fortnite No Longer Cross-Platform Compatible With iOS And Mac

This comes as no surprise considering the fight between Apple and Epic. Gamers on iOS and Mac are being caught in the crossfire. Epic has confirmed that in an upcoming update to the game, Fortnite will no longer be cross-platform compatible with iOS and Mac devices.

The update will introduce a new season to the game, but since Fortnite is no longer available on the App Store, it also means that gamers who play on Apple’s devices will not be able to play with their friends on other platforms. They will still be able to continue playing with each other, but they won’t be able to join games that have other players playing on different devices like PS4 for instance.

Epic says, “Apple is asking that Epic revert Fortnite to exclusively use Apple payments. Their proposal is an invitation for Epic to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app payments on iOS, suppressing free market competition and inflating prices. As a matter of principle, we won’t participate in this scheme.”

Since your Fortnite account syncs across devices, you’ll still be able to play the game and continue your progression, achievements, and access your items on other platforms like PCs or consoles, so there is that at least.

Source Ubergizmo

