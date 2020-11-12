Fortnite May Be Getting A Subscription Service

Developers have been adapting the free-to-play model forever, where the game costs nothing to download and to play, but gamers have the option of spending real-life money on things like costumes, skins, weapons, boosts, allowing developers to earn more money than they normally would.

But, many gamers don’t really like this model and certain games can feel limiting when you can’t progress unless you spend real money. This is where subscriptions come in handy. This is something that Epic could be considering for Fortnite. Epic has sent out a survey asking players for their feedback for a potential subscription service called the Monthly Crew Pack.

With this subscription plan, players would get Fortnite’s Battle Pass, a new outfit, and 1,000 of in-game currency every month. It could also be priced at $15.99 a month. It seems like a lot compared to others. But if they do this that price may change if and when the subscription service launches.

Other companies like Apple have also launched game subscription services like Apple Arcade, where for a monthly fee you’ll be able to play premium games that have no ads and no in-game purchases. Will it happen? We will now have to wait and see.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals