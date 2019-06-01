Fortnite made $1.8 billion in 2019

Fortnite won big in 2019 by grossing $1.8 billion in sales, more than any single-year sales total in videogame history mind you. While the game itself is technically free-to-play, Epic Games offers a $10 per month Battle Pass along with a myriad of other in-game item purchases. You can buy clothing and weapons, dance moves and player reactions to name a few perks.

These offerings keep the game’s 125 million active players coming back for more daily. This, combined with heavy marketing tie-ins to the year’s biggest blockbusters, including both Avengers and Star Wars, as well as the debut of Chapter 2 in October and a marquee eSports circuit in August, we knew that this game had to be raking it in.

It wasn’t just Fortnite who did well. Overall the gaming industry did well for itself in 2019. As a whole, the industry grossed $120 billion in sales, a four percent increase over its 2018 totals. Much of this total can be credited to mobile gaming with $64.4 billion in sales, followed by PC gaming with $29.4 billion, and consoles bringing in $15.4. VR/AR games and game-related videos accounted for the remainder of the industry total for 2019.

These are pretty good numbers for the industry in 2019. Game on in 2020.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals