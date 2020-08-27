Fortnite Likely Won’t Be Returning To The Apple App Store Soon

A few weeks ago, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store due to Epic’s violation of the App Store agreement. Epic sued Apple over the removal of Fortnite and sought a temporary injunction that could force Apple to allow Fortnite to return to the App Store while the lawsuit continues.

However, it looks like iOS gamers will have to wait a while longer because U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is presiding over the case, has issued a temporary relief order that basically states that Apple will not have to allow Fortnite to return to the App Store, but they are also not allowed to remove Epic’s developer accounts.

If you remember, following Fortnite’s removal, Apple threatened the removal of Epic’s developer accounts that could impact not just Epic, but other developers who rely on Epic’s Unreal Engine for the development of their games. While this might seem like a small victory for Apple, it could end up negatively impacting Fortnite gamers. It is sad that gamers are caught in the middle of this feud, but hopefully, something can be worked out so that everyone is happy. It shouldn’t be the gamers that suffer while the giants fight it out.

Source Ubergizmo

