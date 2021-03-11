Fortnite launches new season with a solo mission

Fortnite players are used to being thrust into massive season-ending events that bring together hordes of players for an epic climax. However, this time, Epic Games is changing things up. Instead of a multiplayer event, it’s launching its new season with a solo mission. One that puts you in control of Agent Jones himself.

Epic says that it is a reality-altering “explosive” event that concludes Jonesy’s mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. You’ll be able to play it yourself when Chapter 2 Season 6 begins on March 16th or you can watch it online during a global premiere later if you want.

Fortnite’s last season launched in December after a finale event that broke records and saw Jonesy and some Marvel superheroes taking on Galactus. Season 5 also ramped up the movie and gaming tie-ins, with a huge list of playable characters including The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, the Terminator, Street Fighter’s Ryu, and Chun-Li and Ripley and the Xenomorph Queen from the Alien films. So how do they top that? Well, it won’t be easy, but Epic is promising its most “ambitious story cinematic” yet.

Can they deliver on that? We will find out soon on March 16th when this new season launches.

Source Engadget

