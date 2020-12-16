Fortnite is encouraging squads with Reboot a Friend

Fortnite has dominated gaming over the last couple of years, but nothing is forever. Eventually, some players move on to other games, though what that means for Fortnite is unclear. Apple even claimed that its attack on App Store payment policies is actually a scheme to increase interest in the game and stay on top.

Whether that is true or not, Epic itself is taking the issue seriously, launching a campaign aimed at using current players to bring their friends back into the game. Called “Reboot a friend,” it encourages current players to pick one person from their friend’s list who hasn’t played in at least thirty to play matches with. It is similar to the battle pass system where players can access more rewards as they complete tasks in the game. It gives out prizes at 1, 5, 10 and 20 matches played together.

They say that the program is a beta, so it may not be a permanent feature or it could change and evolve. Either way, it’s set to run through January 4th. So if you are interested you still have some time to check it out for yourself. This should help Epic get more players in the short term at least.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals