Fortnite is back on iOS for free via Xbox Cloud Gaming

Now it looks like NVIDIA isn’t the only one making it easier to play Fortnite on Apple devices. Microsoft has teamed with Epic Games to make Fortnite playable for free on Xbox Cloud Gaming, with no subscription required. As long as you have a Microsoft account in one of 26 streaming-enabled countries, you can play the battle royale title through the web browser on an iPhone, iPad, Android device, or Windows PC. You just can’t stop this game.

The streaming version supports both controllers and touch. You’ll be happy to know that Creative mode is also free, though you’ll need to pay if you want to fight AI villains in the Save the World campaign. Microsoft said that it would “look to bring” other free-to-play titles to Xbox Cloud Gaming too.

This move could boost Xbox Cloud Gaming and drive sign-ups for Game Pass Ultimate, which offers you a catalog of games you can stream on several platforms. Microsoft has backed Epic’s antitrust battle, arguing that Apple is stifling competition with in-app payments and restrictions on cloud gaming apps. So this makes sense. Free Fortnite gameplay might draw attention to Apple’s policies while helping Microsoft, Epic, and of course we gamers.

Source Engadget

Image Credit: Vlad Gorshkov

