Fortnite gets a GI Joe character with matching action figure

These days it’s not rare to see action figures for video game characters, but an action figure designed to accompany the character is a bit rare and Epic Games wants to give it a try to see if players like it. The developer has released a Fortnite skin for GI Joe’s Snake Eyes along with an upcoming Hasbro action figure based on that very skin. You’ll have to spend $40 to pre-order that figure and wait until January 2022 to receive it, but if you are a GI Joe fan and you love Fortnite this could be appealing to you. It’s not often you see a physical Fortnite based action figure.

Snake Eyes will rotate out of Fortnite’s shop at some point, but we don’t know when that will be.

The collaboration is plug for the Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins movie tentatively premiering in October 2021. This may not be the first major Fortnite tie-in, you’ll find everything from soccer players to superheroes in the battle royale game. However, it’s clear Epic is branching out with launches that extend beyond the game itself. This kind of thing could be a big hit with fans. If it is, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more promotions like this in the future.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals