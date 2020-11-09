Fortnite Coming Back On iOS?

It wasn’t too long ago when Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store for violating the App Store’s terms of service. Both companies are now engaged in a heated lawsuit and we have no idea when it will be over. So for now, Fortnite won’t be playable through iOS devices.

Is that about to change? Maybe. Gamers might still be able to enjoy Fortnite on their iPhones or iPads soon. A report from the BBC suggests that Fortnite will be making its way onto NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service and this means that iPhone and iPad gamers will be able to play the game again, though in a different medium.

You most likely will end up streaming the game through Safari. While Apple has relaxed the rules on allowing game streaming services, they have made it almost impossible because they would require each title to be available individually on the App Store.

Since the catalogs of streaming services can change due to licensing, it seems like a lot of extra work, so streaming through Safari seems like the best way for now. We don’t know when Fortnite will be playable through GeForce Now, but it could arrive in time for the holidays.

Source Ubergizmo

