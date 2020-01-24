Fortnite circuits headed to colleges and high schools

The popular battle royale game that millions of players spend hours playing is now going to be available to play with the approval of their teachers. PlayVS, a company hosting esports tournaments in high schools and colleges, has partnered with Fortnite publisher Epic Games to launch an official competitive circuit for students. The first events will be free to play as long as they’re registered with PlayVS direct. Maybe school is cool again.

Schools that want to compete will be placed in regional conferences based on their geographic location, with two-player teams competing. There’s no limit on the number of teams that can be registered at each school. It looks like pre-season practice begins on February 17th. The season itself kicks off on February 24th, with top teams advancing to playoffs and a championship match scheduled for May.

However, the deadline for colleges is February 26th. You can play Fortnite on any supported device like a PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One and mobile, but matches need to be on an educational campus network and a coach needs to be present.

Epic’s partnership with PlayVS is all about growing the competitive aspect of the popular shooter, which should not be a problem.

