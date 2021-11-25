Fortnite Chapter 2 will end with a big event on December 4th

It looks like big changes are coming to Fortnite. Chapter 2 will wrap up with a one-time-only in-game event called The End at 4PM ET on December 4th. It will be big.

“With The Convergence complete, The Cube Queen prepares her endgame for the Island and nothing will ever be the same,” Epic Games teased in a blog post. “Grab your weapons and fight the ultimate destroyer of all reality.”

The Chapter 1-closing event was also named The End and it blew up the original island. Fortnite was offline for a few days before Chapter 2 started with a new map. Along with other updates, Epic also brought in a new user interface and new mechanics in Chapter 2. Since the publisher says players will battle The Cube Queen “in one last stand for the fate of the Island” and that nothing will seemingly be the same, I think we can say that more major changes are coming.

If you have any Bars or Battle Stars, make sure you use them before the end of the season. On November 30th, character services and exotic item trades will be discounted in Bargain Bin Week. The game will automatically redeem unused Battle Stars for the earliest available rewards. If you have any remaining quests you best get to them now.

The event playlist will open at 3:30PM. Everyone who logs into Fortnite before it wraps up will receive a 225,000 XP bonus. Those who take part in the event will unlock a special Loading Screen and Wrap as well.

