Fortnite adds a limited-time Among Us-inspired mode

Epic Games has released a new limited-time mode in Fortnite called Imposters, which lets players scratch their Among Us itch. Each match has two teams made up of eight agents and two imposters.

The mode takes place in a new interior map called The Bridge. Agents will need to complete tasks to get to the end of the match. Of course, the imposters are will upset those plans. When a dead body is found, everyone who is still alive convenes to voice their suspicions and vote on who they believe committed the crime. Just like Among Us. However, public voice chat is disabled, and you’ll need to use a quick chat menu and emotes to communicate with anyone who isn’t in your party.

The imposter has some tricks to throw the opposing team off his or her scent though. You can also make agents and imposters temporarily look like Fortnite’s banana mascot Peely, and you can teleport everyone to a different location on the map too. You also can freeze the progress of any assignments the other players are working on in and around The Bridge.

This is Epic Games second try with Among Us. Last year, it released The Spy Within, another limited-time mode that had players divided into teams of eight agents and two infiltrators. You can play Imposters when you download the latest Fortnite update. It should be fun.

