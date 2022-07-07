Forspoken is delayed again until January 24th

For the second time this year, Square Enix is delaying Forspoken. After a delay that pushed the title from its original May 24th release date, the upcoming action RPG from Final Fantasy XV studio Luminous Productions was scheduled to hit PlayStation 5 and PC on October 11th, 2022. However, it will now come out on January 24th, 2023. The news was announced by the publisher on Wednesday.

“As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023,” Square Enix said. “All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase.”

The delay actually came on the same day that Sony announced the release date for God of War: Ragnarok. That game will arrive on PS5 and PS4 on November 9th. Now that Forspoken is being pushed back to 2023, Sony’s fall release schedule only includes Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part I on September 2nd. That’s it. Well, delays do happen and it is always better to have a quality game than a rushed one. Hopefully, this delay means that we will get a very well polished game free from tons of bugs and other problems.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Square Enix

