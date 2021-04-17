ForeverPen inkles pen designed to last forever

As the name suggests the inkless ForeverPen has been designed to last forever and is available in titanium, copper or brass finishes offering a small yet extremely convenient writing instrument that can be attached to your key chain. Inspiration for the inkless pen has been taken from the centuries old drawing technique called silver point, a craft well renowned unreserved for high luxury writing instruments. Using both material science and modern engineering techniques the team at Worlds Tiniest have created the world’s smallest writing instrument.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $26 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a discount of approximately 10% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ForeverPen campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the ForeverPen inkless pen project watch the promotional video below.

“We’re extremely passionate about minimising our everyday carry and committed to doing everything we can to make the ForeverPen a reality.”

“Ensuring we complete production on time is one of the key goals to successfully running a Kickstarter, so we’ve ensured we have a number of large suppliers and manufacturers who are ready for any number of pens you pledge for. We’re confident we can get your ForeverPen to you on (or before) August 2021.”

“We’re making a pen that will last you a really, really long time, so there will be thousands of pens saved from the landfill (because nobody ever finishes all the ink before they lose the pen).”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the inkless pen, jump over to the official ForeverPen crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

