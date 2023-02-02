Ford vehicles will run on Android Auto in 2023

We are living in an age where our cars have operating systems. Ford and Google are making some moves. Google and Ford have announced a partnership “that promises to transform both Ford and the auto industry,” Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian, told reporters during a virtual press conference on Monday.

“We both believe that the relationship between Google and Ford will establish an innovation powerhouse,” David McClelland, Ford vice president of strategy and partnerships, said, “It will accelerate the modernization of our business and Ford, and most importantly, it will let us exceed our customers expectations.”

The under the terms of the six-year partnership, the auto maker has named Google as its preferred cloud provider and in 2023, millions of the company’ss vehicles will use the OS Android Auto with Google apps like Assistant and Maps, embedded into the infotainment system. Ford will continue to support Apple CarPlay for iPhone users and Amazon Alexa functionality moving ahead.

The two companies will also create a collaborative workgroup, named Team Upshift, that will “push the boundaries of modernization, unlocking personalized customer experiences, and driving disruptive data driven opportunities. For example, we’ll create new retail experiences for customers when buying a vehicle,” according to McClelland.

Source Engadget

