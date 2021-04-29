Lomi transforms food waste into compost at the press of a button

The Lomi food waste recycling unit has been specifically designed to help you transform waste into compost with the click of a single button and has already raised over $2 million via its crowdfunding campaign thanks to over 8, 000 backers with still 28 days remaining. Watch the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the Lomi food compost, transforming your smelly, leaky garbage into usable compost at the click of a button.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $379 or £274 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Lomi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Lomi food waste recycling project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the food waste recycling, jump over to the official Lomi crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

