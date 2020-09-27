Eole ultra-light carbon fiber folding electric bike

Éole is a new ultra lightweight carbon fibre folding electric bike designed by the Morfuns Bicycle company based in the United States. Launched via Indiegogo early bird pledges are now available from just under $1,000 offering a 47% saving off the recommended retail price. two versions of the folding electric bike are available the Éole C and Éole S.

“The C here stands for comfortable and convenient, both are basic features for a good folding electric bike. Éole C takes only carbon fiber frame to reduce the weight of the whole bike. For others parts, they are all from our mature supplying system so as to make the bike a more affordable version.

The S does not only mean Sports, but also Super light. Comparing to C, most of the parts of S are lightweight options, like the frame, seat post, handlebar, stem, chainwheel and even the motor. All these options contribute to super light weight of 12.8kg, including the battery.”

“We are one of the earliest manufacturers who put seat post battery design into folding bike frame. Some of our models have been selling all over the world now. Working with carbon fiber can be something special also. The whole frame is only 1.1kg and the folding hitch, originally designed by our team, weighs about 0.8kg. With a 7.0Ah seat post battery, Éole can offer a range of 50km on pedal assist model.

Based on years’ sales, we have developed not only wide distribution network, but also mature overseas warehouse system located in the United States, Germany and Netherlands so as to help us cover the delivery to most of our major markets.”

Source : Indiegogo

