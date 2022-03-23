Flickr Wants To Put Restricted Content Behind A Paywall

Flickr is a place where photographers can host their photos and use them as an online portfolio if they want. However, since there are all kinds of photography categories, some of them might be considered “explicit”. Well, it seems that Flickr wants to put those photos behind a paywall.

Flickr says, “Photographers who craft and create work that might be considered risqué by some will have a safe place online to interact with one another, share mutual interests, and put their art into the world without the fear of it being removed or them being banned entirely from the communities they love.”

Flickr notes that on other platforms, the sharing of explicit content can sometimes lead to the images being deleted or the photographer being banned from the platform. And that is just not a great way to do things. By putting it behind a paywall, it ensures that only those who want to see the images will be able to do so, and the creators behind them will be “safe” (as long as the images aren’t illegal).

Flickr also announced that users who might not want to make their photos public will soon have to pay for this. The company says that they will limit free account users to 50 non-public photos, so if you mainly use Flickr as a way to share your photos with friends or family members, you might need to upgrade your account if you plan to have more than 50 of these private images.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals