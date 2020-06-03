Geeky Gadgets

First Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion arrives on June 17th

Nintendo will soon release the Isle of Armor, the first downloadable content from Pokémon Sword and Shield’s upcoming expansion pass, on June 17th. The DLC will take place in a new area of the Galar region called the Isle of Armor. It’s loosely based on the Isle of Man, an island between Great Britain and Ireland.

The expansion has a new storyline and gyms for you to explore. You’ll be able to capture all your favorite Pokémon like Exeggutor and Tauros. There are also some fan-favorites, like Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Slowbro, which have new Galarian forms. You’ll also find Kubfu and its evolution Urshifu, two new fighting-type monsters exclusive to this expansion. They will have a different fighting style depending on how you decide to play the game.

This exansion will also add several new features, like a tool named the Cram-o-matic. This allows you to combine four items to create consumables like Poké Balls and PP Ups. Some combinations will produce rarer items. There’s also a move tutor exclusive to the island that will teach your Pokémon new fire- and grass moves. You can pay them using Armorite Ore, a material that you’ll find only on the Isle of Armor. Then Max Soup will give some Pokémon the power to Gigantamax.

