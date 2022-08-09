Firaxis delays Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Take-Two Interactive has again pushed back the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. After a delay late last year, the upcoming tactical RPG from XCOM developer Firaxis was supposed to arrive on October 7th. The publisher now plans to release the game sometime within its fiscal 2023 year, which ends on March 31st, 2023. Also, it looks like Midnight Suns won’t arrive on all consoles simultaneously.

“We have made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans,” Take-Two said in a statement. “The title will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions will follow at a later date.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was first announced way back at Gamescom 2021. The game includes a deck-building component as well. Battles still unfold over the course of multiple turns, but instead of each hero having the same set of abilities in every battle, you will draw cards to determine their capabilities. That’s not a bad mechanic. Some of the characters that will join your team include Wolverine, Iron Man and Blade. You will also create your own superhero called The Hunter. Hopefully it will be a quality game.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Firaxis

