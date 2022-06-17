Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Arrives Next Winter

At last, the second chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake was revealed during the 25th anniversary stream. It’s called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and it launches next winter, or towards the end of 2023, for PlayStation 5. That’s not too long of a wait, but fans will still be eagerly on the edge of their seat until it arrives. At least we finally have a solid release window.

A cinematic trailer provided some interesting glimpses of what’s to come, most notably gameplay of Cloud and Sephiroth exploring a section of the world together. The footage looks pretty amazing. While that may very well be a flashback, those who played Remake know that anything is possible at this point and in this game. The video also confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second entry in what will be a three-game series. Now we know for sure.

The first game in this remake series was received very well. The game is highly praised by fans and critics alike. And let’s face it, that is impressive because you don’t see this kind of remake every day. And the fact that it all came together so well is very truly nothing short of amazing.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals