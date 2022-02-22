Final Fantasy 14 free trial is back February 22nd

Last year, Square Enix halted sales of Final Fantasy 14 and stopped offering free trials as the game became overwhelmed with new players, after its latest expansion. Now, FF14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida has announced some good news. Free trials are returning on February 22nd.

The company said back then that it had to stop sales because the “dense concentration of play hours… far exceed [the game’s] server capacity.” It noted that by bringing its Oceania Data Center online and opening five new Worlds from the start so that everyone in Oceania could transfer over. Shortly after this, Final Fantasy 14 went back on sale.

I guess it still wasn’t quite ready for the free trial traffic, but that situation is apparently now fixed. The company also said that more deep dungeons are coming to Final Fantasy 14 with the 6.0 patch updates, which are expected to arrive in the coming months. Yoshida also said that “at this point,” there are no plans to introduce NFTs to FF14. “We did notice a lot of reactions, especially from the Western [audience] about NFTs, many comments about how [they’re] opposed to NFTs,” he added. So at least they are listening to fans, which is always good.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Square Enix

