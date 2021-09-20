FCC Filing Suggests New Nintendo Switch Controller

There are several official controllers for the Nintendo Switch. There are the Joy-Cons that come with the Switch, and there is the Pro controller as well. There are also controllers like the replica SNES controller. But now it looks like there might be another model introduced to the lineup very soon.

According to a report from Vooks, they came across an FCC filing that hints that Nintendo could be working on a new controller for the Switch. The device has the model number HAC-043, making it one number higher than the SNES controllers which had the HAC-042 model number.

Based on the listing, the FCC says that external and internal photos, test setup pictures, and the manual can be published alongside the listing 180 days from the 16th of September. So means unless Nintendo wants the FCC to spoil whatever surprise they’re working on, there is a good chance that we might be able to see this new controller by March of 2022.

We don’t know if we are getting new Joy-Cons, an upgraded Pro controller, or maybe more of the retro designs. We just have to wait and see. so we’ll just have to wait and see what it is exactly.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals