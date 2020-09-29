FarmVille shuts down on December 31st

After 11 years, FarmVille is shutting down for good. The game will shut down on December 31st, according to developer Zynga itself. While most people probably play FarmVille very often anymore, the game did attract millions of users, so this change could still affect many people.

FarmVille was a farming simulator that let friends work together as neighbors. Plus you could post all about it on your Facebook timelines. It was actually the most-played game on Facebook for several years. But with Adobe planning to stop distributing and updating Flash Player for web browsers, the FarmVille developers have decided that now is the time to end this game. It had a good run.

“We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you,” Zynga wrote.

In-app purchases will still be available until November 17th, when the game’s payment system will be turned off. You’ll still be able to play until December 31st, and so any remaining credits should be used by that time. Many will miss this popular game.

Source Engadget

